Raipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, taking the infection count to 10,02,222 and toll to 13,525, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached to 9,86,778 after a total of 40 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 117 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,919, the official said.

Raipur district recorded 39 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,717, including 3,138 deaths. Durg district recorded 70 new cases, Bilaspur 19 and Janjgir-Champa 12, he said.

As 22,412 samples were tested during the day, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,14,04,871.

Over 1.22 crore doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered to people in all categories in the state till Saturday with 99.32 lakh getting the first jab and 23.50 lakh of them getting the second dose, officials said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,02,222, new cases 214, deaths 13,525, recovered 9,86,778, active cases 1,919, total tests 1,14,04,871.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)