Patna, May 21 (PTI) COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 4339 on Friday with 98 fresh fatalities, as many as reported on the previous day, even as the number of people testing positive in the state continued to show a downward trend.

The second wave has proven to be deadly for the state, where the death toll has risen by more than two-fold in the past one month.

On Tuesday, the biggest single day spike of 111 deaths were reported and more than 500 fatalities have been registered in the past five days.

Many estimable people of the state, including politicians, bureaucrats and renowned people from other walks of life have succumbed to the coronavirus in the recent past.

Altogether 5154 people tested positive since the previous day, raising the tally to 6.81 lakh.

Till a few weeks ago, more than 10,000 people had been getting infected on a daily basis in Bihar though with the clamping of the lockdown by the Nitish Kumar government which came into force on May 05, there has been a decline in the incidence.

Moreover, 6.17 lakh people have recovered and the state is now left with 49,311 active cases.

The state's active caseload had dramatically risen in April when it shot up from less than two thousand to over one lakh in less than a month and remained in six figures for a few weeks before showing a receding trend.

Nonetheless, the state seems to have adopted an aggressive testing strategy to break the chain of infection.

The number of samples tested since the previous day exceeded 1.25 lakh while the aggregate, since the pandemic broke out in March last year, is 2.87 crore.

The department also said altogether 96.04 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered.

The number of people who have received only one shot is 76.60 lakh while only 19.24 lakh have got the second, booster dose which is said to provide effective immunization against the dreaded coronavirus.

So far, none of the recipients of the second jab falls in the 18-44 years age group, for which vaccination was unrolled only on May 08.

