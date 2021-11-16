New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Delhi recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, the tally rose to 14,40,484 in the city, while the death toll remains at 25,095.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Road Accident: Policeman Dead, 5 injured After A Security Escort Vehicle Fell into Gorge on Mughal Road.

Twenty-four patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. A total of 5,21,66 tests were conducted a day ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)