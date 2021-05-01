New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) wrote to the varsity's acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi demanding suspension of classes and cancellation of exams since many students and teachers have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The varsity on Thursday had said it will take stock of the exam schedule, amid demands from students asking for exams to be deferred in view of spiking COVID-19 cases in the country.

The university is slated to hold online exams for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students between May and June.

"The second wave of the pandemic has wreaked havoc in the lives of all sections of the university community. The loss of so many lives is tragic and is causing physical and psychological trauma to all," the letter said.

Students, teachers and karmacharis (staff) are unable to cope with the spread of COVID-19 and the effect it is having on every individual life, it said, adding that it is incumbent upon the university administration to be sensitive to the trauma all around and take steps to alleviate the stress in the lives of people.

"The fact that students are battling illness of self and family members is evident from the fact that the attendance in classes has significantly dropped... Hence, the DUTA demands that classes be suspended as students and teachers are not mentally and physically in a state to continue with the teaching learning process," the body said.

Many heads of Departments have already written to the Dean, Examinations requesting that the exams for final year/ semester students be postponed in view of the growing infection among students and teachers.

"... the University must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in – no one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment.

"Hence, we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students. Deadlines for submission of Internal Assessment must be extended," they said.

