Chennai, Sep 4 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 1,575 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 26,21,086, while the number of fatalities touched 35,000 with 20 more people succumbing to the virus.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Tonsured, Paraded Half-Naked by Mob Over Alleged Phone Theft in Nawada.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,610 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,69,771, leaving 16,315 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Punjab: BSF Opens Fire at Drone Along Indo-Pak Border in Tarn Taran.

The number of infections in the state, which had been on a declining trend for a few weeks, started increasing since September 2.

A total of 1,61,231 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,29,55,137 till date.

Coimbatore, with 244 cases, Chennai 167 and Erode 109, accounted for the bulk of the cases, while the rest were scattered in other districts, the bulletin said.

Six districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 28. Tenkasi recorded the least number of infections with three.

Four of the deceased did not have any co-morbidities, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)