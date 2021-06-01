Chandigarh, Jun 1 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 80 Covid-related deaths, which took the toll to 8,383, while 1,233 fresh cases pushed the tally to 7,57,868 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The latest deaths include 15 from Hisar, eight from Jind, and six each from Jhajjar and Gurgaon districts, it said.

Hisar district reported 114 fresh cases, Sirsa 124 cases and Faridabad 105 cases, among the new cases in the state, the bulletin said

The number of active cases are 16,280 and so far, 7,33,205 people have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate is 96.75 per cent, it said.

The cumulative positivity rate is 8.36 percent, the bulletin said.

