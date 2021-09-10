Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Haryana reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its tally to 7,70,626.

The state did not record any death in the past 24 hours and the fatality toll stood at 9,686, a health bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurgaon and three from Ambala districts.

The number of active Covid cases in the state is 213.

The total recoveries were 7,60,383, as per the bulletin. The recovery rate was 98.67 percent.

