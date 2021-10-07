Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,681 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 65,70,472, while the death of 49 persons pushed the toll to 1,39,411, the health department said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Science Relating to Booster Doses of Coronavirus Vaccines Still Evolving, Says Government.

A total of 2,413 patients recuperated and were discharged during the day, which increased the recovery count to 63,94,075, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Bharat Can Be Achieved when Our Technology, Human Resources and Access to Both Come Together, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

There are 33,397 active cases in the state at present.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

As 1,47,320 people were tested during the day, the state's cumulative test count reached 5,97,66,957.

Mumbai city reported 453 cases and five deaths. So far, 7,47,156 cases and 16,141 deaths have been recorded in the metropolis.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, logged 995 cases and seven deaths during the day.

The number of infection cases and deaths recorded so far by this region is 16,83,489 and 35,320 respectively.

Nashik division reported 490 new cases, including 376 in Ahmednagar district; Pune division 878 cases, including 343 in Pune district; Kolhapur division 167 cases, Aurangabad division 43 cases, Latur division 71 cases, Akola division 19 cases and Nagpur division 18 cases.

Three deaths were reported in Akola division, while no fatality due to the virus was reported in Aurangabad and Nagpur divisions.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 65,70,472, new cases 2,681, death toll 1,39,411, recoveries 63,94,075, active cases 33,397, total number of tests 5,97,66,957.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)