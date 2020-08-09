Nashik, Aug 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik increased by 1,027 on Saturday and Sunday to reach 19,974, while 12 deaths over a 48-hour period took the toll to 597, an official said.

The rise was 603 on Saturday and 424 on Sunday, while seven people died on Saturday and five on Sunday, he said.

"So far, 14,864 patients have been discharged after recovery, including 219 on Sunday," he added.

