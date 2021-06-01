Kolkata, June 1 (PTI) After a gap of 40 days, fresh COVID-19 cases plummeted below the 10,000-mark in West Bengal on Tuesday with 9,424 new infections reported in 24 hours.

The state was registering over 10,000 cases daily since April 21.

In the last 24 hours, 137 more patients succumbed to the disease pushing the death toll to 15,678, the health department said.

The overall caseload is now 13,85,801.

As many as 17,722 patients recovered from the disease since Monday improving the discharge rate to 93.20 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection so far has gone up to 12,91,510.

Currently, the number of active cases stands at 78,613, going down by 8,435 from the previous day.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 35 deaths while Kolkata registered 32 coronavirus fatalities.

Thirteen single-day deaths were reported from South 24 Parganas.

The rest were reported from several other districts.

The new positive cases included 2,028 from North 24 Parganas district and 1,032 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 65,041 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state taking the total number of such examinations to 1,24,96,018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)