Bhopal, Sep 19 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday said garba pandals will not be allowed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak while idols for Durga Utsav must not be more than six feet.

The decisions, which includes one that restricts the size of pandals and tableaux to 100 square feet, were taken in a review meet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said officials.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 80 Km North of Tura.

District collectors have been told to ensure crowd control during festivities to curb the spread of infection, they added.

Only 10 people will allowed to take part in idol immersion, officials said.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Flagship Smartphone Officially Teased Online; Likely To Be Launched on October 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)