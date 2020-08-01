Noida (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the toll due to the disease in the district to 43, official data showed.

The district's case count rose to 5,328 as 129 more people tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data released by the state health department.

The number of active cases in the district climbed to 846. There has been a steady rise in the number of active cases in the district from 679 on Wednesday, 730 on Thursday and 796 on Friday, it showed.

Seventy-four COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment since Friday. The total number of recoveries has climbed to 4,439, the highest for any district in the state.

A 105-year-old woman from Afghanistan, who was admitted to Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, was among those discharged on Friday, officials said.

With the death toll reaching 43 in the district, the mortality rate stands at 0.80 per cent, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate dropped slightly to 83.31 per cent from 83.89 per cent on Friday. It stood at 84.77 per cent on Thursday and 85.48 per cent on Wednesday, the data showed.

In terms of active cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar (846) stands 11th among the districts in the state.

The maximum number of active cases are in Lucknow (4,090), followed by Kanpur Nagar (2,940), Varanasi (1,677), Allahabad (1,612), Bareilly (1,468), Gorakhpur (1,093), Ballia (969), Jhansi (940), Jaunpur (940), and Ghaziabad (873), according to the data.

There are 36,037 active COVID-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh. While 51,334 patients have recovered, 1,677 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, the data showed.

