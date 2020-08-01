New Delhi, August 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Samajwadi leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. PM Modi called Amar Singh an “energetic public figure”. The Prime Minister said that Singh was known for his friendship across many spheres of life.” Amar Singh Dies at 64: Here's a Look at The Political Career of Rajya Sabha MP And Former Samajwadi Party Leader.

PM Modi tweeted, “Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti.”

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Singh died on Saturday at a hospital in Singapore after suffering from prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Singapore for a few months. He had also suffered kidney failure in 2013. On March 22, the Rajya Sabha MP had posted a short video on Twitter urging people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against the novel coronavirus crisis.

