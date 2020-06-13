India News | COVID-19: Pune Petrol Pump Launches Atmanirbhar Campaign to Avoid Contact Between Employees, Customers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a bid to avoid direct contact between employees and customer amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, a petrol pump in Pune has launched 'Atmanirbhar campaign', under which the customers will have to fill fuel in their vehicles on their own while the employees will guide them with the process.

The customers are being asked to sanitise their hands at first and then allowed to proceed with further steps to fill the fuel in the vehicle.

"We really appreciate this initiative but the workers at petrol pump need to train us for this. It is a good step taken for the safety of customers and the employees at the petrol pump. As all kinds of people come to the petrol pump, the risk of being infected with the coronavirus remains high," said one of the customer.

Speaking about the initiative to combat COVID-19, Sanket Varude, a petrol pump manager, said: "Under this initiative, the customers will themselves refuel tanks of their vehicle. In the ongoing situation of coronavirus, both the customer and salesperson are afraid of coming in contact with an infected person. Therefore, we thought of this idea of self-fueling."

"Our salesperson will be there to assist the customers," he added.

India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection in the last 24 hours.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)

