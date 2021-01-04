Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) With 24 more fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,400 in Punjab, while 229 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 1,67,441 on Monday.

There are 3,069 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported the highest of 71 new cases, Ludhiana 23 and Jalandhar 21.

A total of 490 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment in a 24-hour period, taking the number of such people to 1,58,972 in the state, the bulletin said.

Five critical patients are on ventilator support while 73 are on oxygen support, it added.

A total of 39,66,071 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

