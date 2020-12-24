Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) With 1,001 fresh cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally went up to 3,02,709 on Thursday while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 2,650 in the state.

Two deaths were reported from Jodhpur while Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Pali and Tonk recorded a death each, according to an official report issued here.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported the maximum of 175 while Kota and Jodhpur recorded 113 and 100 respectively. The remaining cases were reported from other districts.

A total of 2,88,388 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far in the state, while the number of active cases is 11,759, the report said.

