Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 159 deaths and 17,921 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the death toll to 5,665 and the infection tally to 7,56,707.

State capital Jaipur reported the highest number of 55 deaths, followed by Jodhpur 15, according to an official report.

Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum of 3,402 were reported from Jaipur, while 2,238 people tested positive for the virus in Jodhpur.

A total of 5,50,853 people have recovered from infection and the number of active cases at present is 2,00,189.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)