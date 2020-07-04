Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], July 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said authorities must remain watchful even as the number of COVID-19 cases dip across the state. He warned that there should not be any laxity on the part of officials.

Taking stock of the situation through video conference, the chief minister pointed out that while the recovery rate is close to 81 per cent, more efforts should be given to control the death rates. He also asked district magistrates and chief medical officers to keep track of serious cases.

Observing that the health infrastructure has improved significantly in the state, Rawat maintained that rules regarding physical distancing and the use of masks must strictly be followed. He also asked authorities to constantly monitor the health of serious patients and elderly citizens.

So far Uttarakhand had 3,048 cases. As many as 2,481 people have recovered from the pandemic and 42 people lost their lives in the state.

A total of 648,315 people suffered from COVID-19 across the country, while 18,655 people have lost their lives, 394,227 people have recovered. (ANI)

