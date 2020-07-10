New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate has climbed up to 62.42 per cent whereas fatality rate declined further to 2.72 per cent.

The government said that 18 states/Union Territories (UT) have a recovery rate more than the national average, while 30 States/UTs have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

As on July 10, India has reported 793,802 total coronavirus cases with 21,604 deaths. There are 276,882 active cases and all are under medical supervision with 495,515 recovered cases of coronavirus patients till date.

According to the central government, 18 states and UTs, which has recovery rate more than the national average, include: West Bengal (64.94 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (65.28 per cent), Odisha (66.13 per cent), Mizoram (67.51 per cent), Jharkhand (68.02 per cent), Punjab (69.26% per cent), Bihar (70.40 per cent), Gujarat (70.72 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (74.85 per cent), Haryana (74.91 per cent), Tripura (75.34 per cent), Rajasthan (75.65 per cent), Delhi (76.81 per cent), Chandigarh (77.06 per cent), Chhattisgarh (78.99 per cent), Uttarakhand (80.85 per cent), Ladakh (UT) (86.73 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (74.21 per cent).

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has been declined to 2.72 per cent at the national level. While Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have zero per cent cases fatality rate. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka and Haryana among others do not have cases fatality rate above 2 per cent.

"Aggressive testing has ensured early detection of patients; home isolation for the mild and pre-symptomatic patients; effective clinical management of the severe cases, which helped in combating the virus. The coordination between the Centre and states government has together resulted in the continuously rising recovery rate in the country," stated the health ministry.

"Massive implementation of the test track and treat strategy across the country has led to 11,024,491 samples tested for COVID-19 identification. The tests per day also continue to depict an upward trend - during the last 24 hours 283,659 samples have been tested," said the government.

So far, the government has 1,218 dedicated COVID hospitals, 2,705 dedicated COVID healthcare centres and 10,301 COVID care centres. (ANI)

