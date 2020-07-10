In the times of Coronavirus, various companies have advised their employees to work from home. As such, video meetings and voice calls are being used by them for communication. Microsoft Teams has introduced a new feature called 'Together Mode' to enhance video calling experience. The feature has been introduced to reduce the fatigue such as staring at the screen of participants having different backgrounds, waiting for their turn to speak & other such issues that users experience during a video call. Microsoft Announces New Windows 10 Start Menu Design and Updated Alt-Tab.

Together Mode can help the members of a video call feel more connected with the help of AI technology that places participants in a shared background like an assembly room. According to the company, the background reduces distractions & helps users to brainstorm while attending roundtable discussions. As of now, Together Mode comes with the auditorium view but Microsoft is planning to bring conference rooms as well. Microsoft's Together Mode is being rolled out and will gradually be available in August.

Video fatigue set in quickly when @MicrosoftTeams customers began working from home. Discover how our team found a solution with Together mode, which creates the feel of shared space and social cohesion. Read more: https://t.co/NgdNhDspSo pic.twitter.com/Mgil79A659 — Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) July 9, 2020

The company has also introduced Dynamic View mode & Video Filters feature that will give users more control over how they watch shared content & other members in a video meeting. The dynamic view mode supports up to 49 users in a meeting at the same time. The Video Filters feature, as the name suggests, can help users adjust their lightning levels and soften the camera focus to customise their appearance. Microsoft also announced that participants in a video meeting will be able to react using emojis that will be displayed to all other team members.

