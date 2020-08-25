Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala will be opened for devotees from tomorrow, the temple administration announced on Tuesday.

According to the press statement released by the temple, Darshan will be allowed from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to till the time of Deeparadhana in the evening. Covid-19 security measures will be in place during Darshan.

Also Read | Mother Teresa 110th Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts That You Probably Don't Know About The Renowned Saint.

Devotees have to do online registration one day prior to darshan and to keep a copy of registration form and original Aadhaar card at the time of temple visit.

"35 persons will be allowed inside the temple at a time and a total number of devotees will be restricted to 665 in a day," the temple said. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: India And Russia Are in Communication Regarding Sputnik V, Initial Info Shared, Says Health Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)