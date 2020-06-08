India News | COVID-19 Tally Crosses 1,400-mark in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jun 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,411 on Monday with 56 more people testing positive.

Maximum number of cases were reported from Tehri (28), followed by Haridwar (9), Dehradun (6), Pauri (4), Rudraprayag, Champawat and Bageshwar (two each) and Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Dehradun and Chamoli (one each), a state health department bulletin said.

Most of them have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Hyderabad, it said.

A total of 714 patients have recovered from the infection, seven have migrated out of the state and 13 are dead, it added.

