Wedding in Times of Coronavirus: Kerala-Tamil Nadu Couple Ties Knot At Chinnar Bridge Connecting Both The States; See Pics

Kerala-Tamil Nadu Couple Ties Knot At Chinnar Bridge (Photo Credits: ANI)

Idukki, June 8: An inter-state couple tied the knot at Chinnar bridge connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu in Idukki on Sunday, June 7. Coimbatore native Robinson met Munnar resident Priyanka on the bridge, where they tied the knot. The wedding was originally slated on March 22. However, it was postponed due to COVID-19 crisis and lockdown. Big Fat Weddings Possible Post COVID-19 Pandemic? From Smaller Events to Live-Streaming, Ways You Can Expect Marriage Ceremonies to Change After Coronavirus Crisis.

"Bride is from Kerala and groom from Tamil Nadu. Since all family members could not travel for the wedding, it was decided to conduct at the border," said AK Mani, former Devikulam MLA. Wedding in Times of Coronavirus: Rajasthan Couple Ties Knot, Families Witness Rituals via Video Conference.

ANI Tweet:

Kerala: An inter-state couple tied knot at Chinnar bridge connecting Kerala & Tamil Nadu in Idukki y'day. "Bride is from Kerala & groom from Tamil Nadu. Since all family members could not travel for wedding, it was decided to conduct at border," says AK Mani, former Devikulam MLA pic.twitter.com/z6CxEUHkBc — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

When the centre announced Unlock 1, the couple decided to get married and applied for travel passes. Robinson obtained the pass to travel till Chinnar, which Priyanka got a pass to travel to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare update, Kerala has recorded 1,914 COVID-19 cases including 803 deaths. In Tamil Nadu, 31,667 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus while 269 deaths have been reported.