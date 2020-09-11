New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far has crossed the 20 lakh-mark in the national capital which has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases, according to Delhi government's health bulletin.

According to the latest bulletin released on Friday, 20,22,700 tests have been conducted from March till date.

Also Read | Swami Agnivesh Dies: VP Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Others React to Social Activist’s Demise.

The number of tests per million stands at 1,06,457, it said.

On July 30, the number of tests conducted for the infection had crossed the 10 lakh-mark while on Friday the figure crossed the 20 lakh-mark.

Also Read | India's GDP to Contract Upto (-)11.5% During Financial Year 2020-21: Moody's Investor Service.

Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the last few days.

Barring August 31 when over 14,000 tests were conducted and 1,358 fresh cases reported, since Sunday, daily cases count has been recorded in excess of 2,000.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from August 30-September 11 in that order are: 14,389 (1,358); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) 38,895 (2,973), 36,046 (3,256); 22,954 (2,077); 45,797 (3,609); 54,517 (4,039); 58,340 (4,308); 60,580 (4,266).

On Thursday, the national capital had recorded 4,308 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the tally to over 2.05 lakh.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 4,266 coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 2,09,748.

The rapid antigen tests was started in Delhi from June 18, and that is when the testing figures started rising in the national capital.

According to Friday's health bulletin, 52,275 rapid antigen tests and 8,305 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. PTI SLB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)