Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) The Union Territory of Chandigarh administration on Monday said it has written to Punjab and Haryana seeking their consent for imposing weekend curfew in Tri-city of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

UT Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said he has written to the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana to agree to the union territory's proposal for imposing curfew during weekends.

"...weekend curfew only in Chandigarh will not be effective, unless it is simultaneously imposed in Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula (Haryana)," said Parida.

In a meeting, chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, a view emerged that since there is a lack of adequate compliance of social distancing and use of face masks, there is no option but to go for a total curfew in the weekends in the entire Tri-city, according to a government statement here.

"This has become unavoidable to break the chain and arrest the sudden surge in the cases in the Tri-city. A final decision will be taken by the Administrator on Wednesday,” said the statement.

UT Chandigarh has a total of 739 coronavirus cases, with 12 deaths so far.

The Administrator stressed there should be more strictness in checking of mask wearing and social distancing among people in public places, such as parks, Sukhna lake, markets etc.

Badnore directed the Director General of Police to conduct more flag marches in various colonies and sectors to create awareness among people regarding precautions to be taken against COVID-19.

