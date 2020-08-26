Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday directed police and administration officials to take all necessary security measures for upcoming festivals such as Ganesh Utsav, Anant Chaturdashi and Muharram.

He said that religious and cultural events and programs are not allowed in public places in view of the COVID-19.

"If anyone is found violating protocol, strict action should be taken against them," the CM said, emphasising on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

During a video conference meeting with senior police and administrative officials, the chief minister reviewed the security arrangements in view of the upcoming festivals.

The CM asked them to remain vigilant and keep a watch on social media and take strict action against those spreading rumors.

According to a statement issued here, he said the state government has a "policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals".

The CM said that action should be taken against the criminals in the list of top 10 in districts and also at police station level.

"Beat system should be strengthened. Patrolling should be done continuously. Action should be taken against anti-social and anti-national elements and those having links with criminals," he said.

Prompt action should also be taken against cow-smuggling, illicit liquor trade, crime against the weaker sections of society, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe women and girls, he added.

He said that anti-Romeo squad should work with full alertness.

The Chief Minister also gave necessary guidelines for flood control and ongoing rescue and relief work.

He said that availability of urea should be ensured and its black-marketing and artificial scarcity checked.

