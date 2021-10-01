New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday and 32 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Only five fatalities due to coronavirus were reported last month, one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, official figures stated.

Also Read | UPSC CDS II Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at upsc.gov.in.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,087.

On Friday, 32 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

Also Read | PETA India To Inculcate Love for Animals in Delhi School Students.

On Thursday, 47 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, while 41 cases were recorded on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, the data showed.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,38,900. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68,308 tests -- 48,755 RT-PCR tests and 19,553 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)