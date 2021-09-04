Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Haryana reported two more COVID-19-related fatalities on Saturday that took the death toll to 9,683, while nine new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,543.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Yamunanagar and Jhajjar districts.

Of the new cases, three were reported from Gurgaon district, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 295. The overall recoveries from the infection have reached 7,60,221, while the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

