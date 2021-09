Panaji, Sep 4: The Goa administration has been put on high alert amid a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department about heavy rainfall in the state over the next 48 hours, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted late on Saturday.

"In view of the warning issued by the IMD, Goa, regarding Heavy Rainfall in the state over next 48 hours, I have directed the state administration to be on high alert & to immediately spring into action for taking all precautionary measures and prepare for the oncoming showers," Sawant tweeted.

Goa had been previously paralysed for several days due to heavy winds and rain which accompanied Cyclone Tauktae, which led to a loss of Rs 148 crore in the state due to damage to property.

