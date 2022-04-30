Leh, Apr 30 (PTI) Ladakh reported one more Covid case that took the infection tally to 28,246, officials said on Saturday.

The lone case was reported from Leh, they said

Also Read | They Were Saying That the Committee May Be Constituted at the State Level, Rather Than the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The number of active cases now stands at four, all from Leh, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality took place on Friday and the death toll stood at 228 – 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2022: Negative COVID-19 Report or Vaccination Certificate Not Compulsory for Pilgrims, Says Uttarakhand Govt.

The overall recoveries have reached 28, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)