Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed officials to conduct RT-PCR tests instead of rapid antigen tests to check COVID-19 infection.

He said "the state government will not use antigen test kits as it is a question of life and death of the people" and that experts have questioned the reliability of this kit.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting to review the COVID situation in the state.

He stressed on adopting plasma therapy on a large scale for the treatment of coronavirus patients. He said a campaign should be launched to motivate the patients who have recovered from the infection for plasma donation.

The chief minister expressed concern over the perception among people that there has been some laxity in the fight against coronavirus. He directed authorities to be vigilant and strict to prevent the spread of the infection.

The death rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is 1.53 per cent, which is much lower than the national average of 2.1 per cent, according to an official statement.

