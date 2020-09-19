Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Six more persons died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the fatalities toll to 116 in the Union Territory, a medical bulletin said on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 9,796 with 290 fresh coronavirus cases in the UT.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 80 Km North of Tura.

There are 2,911 active cases in the city as of now.

A total 351 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. A total of 6,766 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Flagship Smartphone Officially Teased Online; Likely To Be Launched on October 14.

A total of 60,311 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 50,164 tested negative while reports of 143 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)