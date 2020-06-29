Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Similar to the tragic incident involving an elephant in Kerala, a cow got severely injured after biting a crude bomb kept to ward off wild animals in Chittoor district's Panjani area.

Speaking about the incident, Panjani Sub-Inspector Lokesh Reddy told ANI over the phone, "On Sunday evening at around 4:30 pm, three cows from the goshala were left into the forest for grazing. One of the cows mistakenly bit a crude bomb that was kept for wild animals. The cow's jaw was severely injured due to the blast."

However, the animal was promptly provided with medical attention and was later shifted to Tirupati for further treatment, Reddy added.

A complaint regarding the incident has been filed at Panjani police station by the organizer of the goshala. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act and Explosives Act.

The elephant had died in Palakkad district of Kerala on May 27 after eating a fruit stuffed with crackers. Forest officials said the elephant died standing in river Velliyar after suffering an injury in its lower jaw. (ANI)

