Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Three cow smugglers opened fire at Bareilly police after they tried to stop them during a routine foot patrolling and night march.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday.

Also Read | Delhi Road Accident: Scooter Rams Divider Near Burari Flyover, Driver Dead, Two Injured.

During the night patrol in the Bithri Chainpur police station area of Bareilly, around 4 am on Monday, the police stopped 3 suspicious persons who were spotted dragging a cow with them.

On being stopped by the police for checking, the three miscreants started firing at the police.

Also Read | Valentine’s Day 2023: From Rajiv Gandhi-Sonia Gandhi To Devendra Fadnavis-Amruta Fadnavis, Tales of Love and Romance About Indian Politicians.

In retaliatory firing by the police, one of the three miscreants was shot in the leg while the other two managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and fog.

The injured miscreant, who was apprehended, was identified as Arif, the police said, adding that he was admitted to a hospital.

Arif already has three cases of cow smuggling registered against him, the police informed, adding that raids are underway for the absconding accused.

Bareilly SP Rahul Bhathi said the police were conducting a foot patrol and night march to control cattle smuggling when around 4.30 am, near Kurlapur Road, they saw three people dragging a cow.

The police said the trio tried to escape as they were told to stop and also opened fire at the sleuths.

Police said they tried to nab them but due to darkness, two of the three cow smugglers managed to escape. However, one of them was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing.

"He was admitted to the nearby hospital. Search operations are underway to catch the other two suspected cattle smugglers. The injured smuggler was identified as Arif. He has 3 cases of cow smuggling registered against him. Further investigation is underway," the Bareilly SP told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)