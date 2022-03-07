Bhopal, Mar 7 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) attacked the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh after one of its leaders was arrested here on Monday morning.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Check Latest Predictions For Assembly Elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur And Goa.

The CPI(M) also said police snatched another leader's phone and deleted photographs and documents stored in it after storming into the party office.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Seminar at Women Saint’s Camp at Dhordo in Kutch.

Jehangirabad police inspector Virendra Chauhan said A T Padmanabhan was placed under preventive arrest under section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as he was going to stage a protest at Neelam Park.

Agitations at the site are forbidden under section 144 of CrPC as the MP Assembly is in session, Chauhan added.

"He was detained near Neelam Park. He did not have permission from the authorities to protest. The area is closed due to the Assembly being in session," he added.

In a press release, CPI (M) secretary Jaswinder Singh said the police stormed into their office and arrested their state committee senior member Padmanabhan, and deleted photographs and documents from the phone of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) state president Ramvilas Goswami.

"The CPI (M) condemns the growing dictatorial attitude of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government in MP. This government has tried to quell the voice of the people and democracy by entering into the office of a recognised political party without an order. By not giving permission to protest and making arrests without a warrant, the state government is displaying its anti-people mentality also," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)