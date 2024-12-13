Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Friday indicated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to lead the party-led LDF in the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the conferences being held at various levels of the party's state unit are discussing the possibility of a third Left Front government led by Vijayan.

"Discussions are underway (in the conferences) about the possibility of a third Pinarayi government (in the state)," Govindan, who is also a member of the CPI(M) politburo, told a press conference here.

This is the first time a senior CPI(M) leader has publicly indicated that Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to power in two consecutive terms, is likely to lead the bloc in the Assembly elections scheduled for 2026.

Govindan said this while accusing the media of spreading false reports against the CPI(M) amid its conferences being held at the local, area, and district levels ahead of the state convention.

He alleged that efforts in the conferences to address negative trends within the party are being misrepresented as anti-Communist by certain sections of the media.

Dismissing reports that appeared in a section of the media claiming he had said a party local committee office had acted as a drug sales centre, Govindan said the media should not assist the party by providing news but should at least adhere to common decency.

He stated that the CPI(M)'s approach is to eliminate all negative trends within the party.

"However, this has been portrayed as part of an anti-Communist campaign," he added.

The CPI(M) leader further accused the media of engaging in irresponsible actions, claiming they are unwilling to correct inaccuracies even after publishing false reports.

"The recent Kollam district conference concluded with constructive political and organisational discussions," he said.

However, he criticised the media for falsely reporting that he had strongly condemned the district leadership during his speech.

"I attended the conference only on the third day, but the media reported a speech attributed to me on the second day when I wasn't even present," Govindan said.

Criticism and self-criticism are integral to the party conference, as the party strives to eliminate negative trends within its ranks.

He alleged the recent local body by-election results are being portrayed as a major setback for the LDF and are being highlighted as a reflection of strong anti-government sentiment among the people.

Govindan said that portraying the win as a gain for the UDF is misleading, as the Congress-led bloc only managed to retain its existing seats.

Strongly criticising the BJP-led Centre, the CPI(M) leader accused it of attempting to undermine the autonomy of universities through the Governor.

He pointed out the appointment of Vice Chancellors as evidence of this interference.

"Universities in Kerala are making significant progress as many universities in the state are top in their standard," he said, adding that the Centre's actions appear to be aimed at dismantling the syndicates and disrupting university union activities.

He also alleged that the decisions made by Vice Chancellors in line with the Governor's directives are objectionable and should be protested.

Responding to the queries regarding the blockade of public roads in connection with the CPI(M) Palayam area conference in the state capital, Govindan said the issue is under the consideration of the court.

"Let the court decide, the party is going in the right direction," he added.

Replying to the alleged factionalism in the Karunagappally conference, Govindan said the people are the most important thing for the party.

"In Karunagappally too, it is the people who are the driving force behind the party," he said.

