Kanpur, December 13: In a tragic incident, a senior salesman died by suicide, alleging harassment and torture at the workplace in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday, December 12. According to the police, the man took this extreme step after repeated harassment by the showroom owner, his son, and other employees.

According to a report published by Dainik Bhaskar, the deceased was identified as Vijay Singh Bisht. He worked at the BR Hyundai car showroom in Lucknow. Bisht, who worked as the sales head, was reportedly harassed and tortured by the showroom owner Suresh Agarwal, his son Sumit Agarwal, and employees Mahesh Agarwal, Sanjay Agarwal, and auditor Jitendra. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Being Beaten and Insulted by Policemen for Sitting on Chair at Ramlila in Kasganj, Probe Launched.

Deceased Was Forced to Sign Fake Documents

The harassment involved coercing Bisht to sign fake documents, with threats of implicating him in an INR 35 lakh fraud case if he refused, as per a complaint filed by Bisht's wife, Archana Gautam.

Salesman Dies by Suicide Alleging Workplace Harassment

On the day of the incident, Bisht hanged himself at home while his wife was away. Before taking his life, he sent a note to his neighbour. Based on the complaint, the Lucknow Police have filed a case against the accused under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), related to abetment to suicide, and have launched an investigation. Lucknow Shocker: IIT-JEE Aspirant Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Eighth Floor of Commerce House in Uttar Pradesh.

This incident follows a similar case in 2023, where a young man in Lucknow ended his life after failing to secure a job in the Railways department. His note expressed his despair and took responsibility for his death, highlighting the ongoing issue of mental health and harassment in the workplace.

