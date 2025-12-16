Kannur (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI): A CPI(M) worker was seriously injured after a bomb exploded during its manufacture in Venduttayi, Pinarayi area of Kannur district, Kerala, on Tuesday, police said. The injured has been identified as Vipin Raj, a CPI(M) activist who reportedly sustained severe injuries to his palm in the blast. According to police, the explosion occurred near his residence while the bomb was being prepared, causing panic among local residents.

Following the incident, Vipin Raj was rushed to a private hospital in Chala, Kannur, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Kerala police confirmed that the blast site is located approximately five kilometres from the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Officials said a detailed investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances leading to the explosion and to identify whether others were involved in the bomb-making activity.

Police officials further revealed that Vipin Raj is an accused in multiple criminal cases, including a previous incident involving the bombing of a Congress party officer near a canal in the region. His alleged involvement in the earlier cases has raised serious questions over the continued use of crude explosives in Kannur.

