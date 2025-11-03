Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Centre of Policy Research and/Governance (CPRG) hosted "AI in the Creative Economy in India", an official pre-summit dialogue ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai.

The seminar brought together filmmakers, creative professionals, and other relevant industry representatives to discuss how artificial intelligence can be harnessed to advance the future of the creative industries and India's digital economy.

Also Read | ESTIC 2025: PM Narendra Modi Launches INR 1 Lakh Crore Scheme To Boost Private Sector-Led R&D Ecosystem.

In this session, Dr. Ramanand, Director, CPRG, stated: "The creative economy stands at a turning point. As AI reshapes art, media, and entertainment, we must ensure it amplifies human imagination rather than replacing it.

This roundtable marks an important step in shaping policies that help India harness AI not just for efficiency, but for creativity, culture, and expression."Ramanand added

Also Read | Kanpur ‘Nakkatwa’ Viral Claim Fact Check: Is Story of Man Allegedly Biting Off the Noses of Random People True or Fake? UP Police Debunk Nose-Biting Rumours.

The session was attended by Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India, who remarked that, "Technology has always been the driving force of human progress from controlling fire to agriculture, every innovation has reshaped society around it. What we see today with AI is another such transformative moment. The pace of technological change is now faster than ever, creating new opportunities, new wealth, and entirely new kinds of jobs. The next wave of technology will redefine industries and possibilities at unprecedented speed."The roundtable is part of CPRG's 'Future of Society' initiative, which examines how emerging technologies reshape institutions and everyday life. It also serves as a pre-summit dialogue in the lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

The seminar emphasised CPRG's role in shaping India's AI policy agenda through dialogue that places inclusion at the centre. Notably, CPRG was the only Indian non-governmental organisation to host an official side event at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, and several of its initiatives have been recognised at premier global platforms, including the Belgrade GPAI Summit 2024.

Earlier this year, CPRG convened the PadhAI Conclave 2025, a national-level policy platform on AI in education that brought together senior ministers, policymakers, and academics. Building on this momentum, CPRG will continue to organise such events in the lead-up to the 2026 Summit, reinforcing its commitment to participatory and forward-looking inclusive technology policy.

The session also featured insightful contributions from several speakers who shared perspectives on how AI is reshaping content creation, storytelling and audience engagement, while also highlighting the need for ethical frameworks, creative collaboration and inclusive innovation to ensure the benefits of AI extend across the creative ecosystem. Notable guests among others included, Neeraj Roy (Founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Ltd), Swetha Singh (VidUnit & PunToon Kids), Vijay Koshy, (President, The Viral Fever) and Sudeep Lahiri, (Head of Collective Media Networks, Collective Artists Network). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)