New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Slamming the Centre over the news reports of crashing of Co-WIN portal on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the incidence reflected the government's ineptitude amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Looks the Co-WIN portal through which much-awaited registration for vaccination for youngsters from May 1 was ill-conceived like the rest of government's initiatives. Crashing at its very inception and its erratic functionality reflects on government's ineptitude when so many lives are at stake," Kharge tweeted.

Meanwhile, the central government nullified the news reports of crashing the Co-WIN portal on Wednesday.

"It is clarified that the media reports that the Co-WIN Digital Platform has crashed are incorrect and are without any basis. It continues to work smoothly. More than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the portal between 4-7 pm today," said a Government of India notification.

The registration for vaccination against COVID-19 for all adults started on Wednesday through the Co-WIN portal.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)