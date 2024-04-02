New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Binod Kumar Singh, who has been serving as Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was on Tuesday repatriated to his parent Uttar Pradesh cadre with immediate effect.

According to an official order of the Union home ministry, the competent authority has approved the premature repatriation of Singh.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad to Contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat.

The order, however, has not given any reason of the 1994-batch IPS officer's premature repatriation.

It came two weeks after a police complaint was lodged against Singh for allegedly sexually harassing a staffer of Guwahati's Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport while transiting through it.

Also Read | ED Reply to Arviind Kejriwal’s Plea: Multiple Routes Used for Transferring Money to Goa Identified, Agency Tells Delhi High Court.

Singh was posted at the North East Zone of the CRPF in Guwahati.

According to the police complaint lodged by Utpal Baruah, the chief airport officer of the LGBI airport, the incident happened on March 17 at the reserve lounge of the airport while Singh was departing from the airport.

The woman was posted at that lounge.

There was no response from Singh so far but sources close to him said it was a "clear case of misunderstanding".

The sources also said the woman has conveyed that she wanted to withdraw her complaint after Singh apologised to her for his "inappropriate behaviour".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)