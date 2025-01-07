India News | CRPF DG Reaches Chhattisgarh Day After Deadly Naxal-triggered Blast in Bijapur

New Delhi/Raipur, Jan 7 (PTI) CRPF Director General Vitul Kumar on Tuesday reached Chhattisgarh from Delhi to review the operations of his force and analyse the Naxal-triggered blast in Bijapur district that killed eight security personnel and a civilian driver of their vehicle on Monday.

The acting chief of the paramilitary force is expected to visit the incident site, participate in the wreath laying ceremony of the martyred jawans, and chair a review meeting of his force, officials said.

Kumar will also visit a few CRPF camps in the Bastar region on Tuesday, they added.

In their deadliest strike on security forces in Chhattisgarh in two years, Naxals blew up a vehicle using a 60-70 kg strong IED near Ambeli village under the Kutru police station area at around 2.15 pm on Monday.

Eight security personnel -- four each from District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters, both units of state police -- along with the driver were killed on the spot, located around 70 km from the Bijapur district headquarters.

The CRPF also recovered and defused an IED weighing about 20-22 kg in the same district on Monday, around seven hours before the deadly blast.

The force is thick in action in Chhattisgarh as it is creating a number of forward operating bases in the interior regions of the state, apart from undertaking regular anti-Naxal operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said the country will see the end of Left Wing Extremism by March, 2026.

