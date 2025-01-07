Delhi, January 7: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Foundation result 2024 for the December session on January 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website, icmai.in, using their 17-digit registration number. The CMA Foundation December 2024 exam was conducted on December 15 and comprised four key papers, including Fundamentals of Economics, Management, and Business Mathematics. SSC MTS Result 2024: Staff Selection Commission Expected To Announce Results for Multi-Tasking Staff Exam Soon at ssc.gov.in, Follow These Steps To Download Your Marksheet.

The result includes important details such as the candidate’s roll number, marks secured in each paper, and overall qualifying status. To check their results, candidates must log in to the official portal and follow the prescribed steps. The scorecard will include essential details such as paper-wise marks, overall qualifying status, and other relevant information. AP SBTET Diploma Results For 2024-25 Released, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at sbtet.ap.gov.in.

Steps to Check and Download ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 Scorecard

Visit the Official Website: Go to the ICMAI website at icmai.in. Navigate to the Results Section: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Foundation result for December 2024 Term of Examination". Enter Credentials: On the new page, enter your 17-digit registration number in the required field. View Result: Click on "View Result" to access your scorecard. Download Scorecard: Review the details on the result page and click on the download option to save it. Take a Printout: Print a copy of the scorecard for your future reference.

Candidates who have appeared for the ICMAI CMA Foundation December 2024 exam are advised to promptly check and download their scorecards from the official website. The result includes crucial details such as paper-wise marks and qualifying status, and it is essential for candidates to keep a copy for future use. Additionally, those who wish to apply for verification of their answer sheets can do so within 30 days from the result announcement. For further updates and information, candidates should regularly visit the ICMAI website.

