Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Sanantnagar area of Srinagar district.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 10 Smartphone Teased; Launch Expected Soon.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces near SBI Bank in Sopore town of Baramulla district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)