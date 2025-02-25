New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) In a massive crackdown on cryptocurrency fraudsters, the CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at 60 locations in connection with a bitcoin and cryptocurrency scam, officials said.

CBI teams raided these locations in different states early this morning, they said.

More details are awaited. PTI ABS

