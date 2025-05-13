Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed sadness over the deaths due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Majitha and said that the culprits behind the incident will not be spared, ensuring the strictest punishment for them.

"The sad news of the death of many people due to the consumption of poisoned liquor has been received in the villages around Majitha. These killers of innocent people will not be spared at any cost. These are not deaths, but murders," Mann said in a post on X.

Also Read | CBSE 12th Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Releases CBSE Board Results for Class 12, Know List of Websites and How To Check Scorecard.

"These culprits who create a mourning atmosphere in people's homes with poisonous liquor will be punished strictly according to the law. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls. The government stands with the affected families and will provide all possible help," he added.

Meanwhile, a total of six people have been arrested in connection with the illicit liquor case, which claimed the lives of 14 people and left six hospitalised in Majitha, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Declares Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results; 94.10% Students Pass, Girls Outperform Boys.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Border Range) Satinder Singh said, "This is an unfortunate incident. Six people, including the kingpin and locals, have been arrested."

Meanwhile, SSP Amritsar (Rural) Maninder Singh said that four local suppliers were arrested yesterday, revealing the name of the accused Prabhjeet Singh, who informed about the kingpin Sahib Singh, accused of supplying methanol.

Prabhjeet obtained 50 litre of methanol and diluted to make 120 litres only to supply it to four local suppliers, the SSP added.

"Four local suppliers arrested yesterday revealed the name of a liquor supplier named Prabhjeet. This man told us about a kingpin, Sahib Singh, who supplies methanol. He obtained 50 litres of methanol, which was diluted to make 120 litres. This was sold to the four local suppliers. We have invoked stringent sections of the law against the six arrested persons. FIR registered under 105 BNS," SSP Singh told ANI.

As the tragedy hits Punjab's Majitha with the unfortunate death of 14 people due to the consumption of illicit liquor, the civil administration, along with the police, are going door-to-door in villages to take stock of people who might have consumed the spurious liquor and ensure that they are provided with timely treatment.

The administration is making efforts to avoid further casualties in the illicit liquor case. Police said on Tuesday that the incident happened in five villages under the Majitha block in Amritsar.

Majitha Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney told ANI, "An unfortunate tragedy has happened in Majitha. We got to know last night, we received reports from five villages that those who consumed liquor yesterday are in critical condition. We rushed our medical teams. Our medical teams are still going door-to-door."

An FIR has been registered under sections 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 61A of the Excise Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)