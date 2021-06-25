New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the culture of civil servants working in silos is not good for the country and they must be accessible to the needy and the poor.

The administrative perspective in the country is changing rapidly and new roles and responsibilities for civil servants are emerging due to rapid socio-economic progress, urbanisation and new technological interventions, the minister of state for personnel said.

There is an urgent need to bring constant adaptability and flexibility in the roles and responsibilities by the civil servants to assimilate, adapt and adjust to these changes, Singh said, addressing the valedictory function of IAS professional course Phase II (2019 Batch) at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

The minister said civil services need to transform in modern times as the levels of expectancy and transparency have increased manifold.

"The presence of silos and hierarchy is not good for the country and the civil servants must become accessible to the needy and poor in the first place," a statement issued by the personnel ministry quoted Singh as saying.

"Whoever we are, wherever we are, we have to work together for the nation... We need a bureaucracy that is creative and constructive, imaginative and innovative, proactive and polite, professional and progressive, energetic and enabling, efficient and effective, transparent and tech-enabled," he said.

As a role model for the common man, the officers must strive to work from the panchayat level to the central level in a passionate and independent manner, he said.

Singh stressed civil servants need to continuously learn, unlearn and relearn in order to adjust to the rapidly changing perspectives in India.

It is important for public servants to be innovative and to support, propagate and promote innovative ideas so as to provide hassle-free citizen-centric services to the common people, he said.

Innovative approaches adopted by public servants and supported by science, information technology can bring transformational and spectacular changes in fields like agriculture, health, education, citizen service delivery, etc., leading to increased ease-of-doing and ease-of-living for common people of the country, he added.

Singh quoted the then home minister Sardar Patel's address on the occasion of the first Civil Services Day on April 21, 1947 wherein he had told the young IAS officers, "Your predecessors were brought up in the tradition in which they kept themselves aloof from the common run of the people. It will be your bounden duty to treat the common man in India as your own."

For the first time after seven decades of independence, Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally taken the lead to give a new orientation to the civil services and carry forward Sardar Patel's vision from the contemporary perspective.

PM Modi's vision for good governance is reflected in new initiatives like Mission Karmayogi and Aarambh for civil services in the country and it will pave the way for a New India, he said.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh said, the entire world is passing through the unprecedented catastrophic situation created by the pandemic and during the current crisis, many civil servants have worked tirelessly in an excellent manner to control the spread of the disease.

The minister also presided over the distribution of the President of India Gold Medal and Certificate for the Best Officer Trainee and other awards for excellence on the occasion, the statement said.

