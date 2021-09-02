New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 67 crore on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 64.70 lakh (64,70,901) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

