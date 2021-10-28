Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Customs officials on Thursday seized 280 grams of gold worth Rs 14 lakh from a passenger at Jaipur International Airport.

As per an official statement, the passenger arrived at Jaipur from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight.

On examination of his checked-in baggage, three solid round cylindrical rods of fine gold were found.

"The smuggled gold collectively weighing 288.430 grams, valued at Rs 14,21960 was recovered which was seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962," the statement read.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

