New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has included the initiatives of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in its Annual Compendium on Preventive Vigilance Measures - 2025, acknowledging SECL's continuous efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and ethical governance through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

The publication highlights SECL's innovative practices in the article "Smart Vigilance, Safer Mines", describing how digital systems are being effectively used for preventive vigilance, safety, and operational efficiency.

Among the major initiatives, the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) has been recognised as a key step towards digital vigilance. The ICCC integrates CCTV surveillance, vehicle load monitoring, fire and smoke detection, and PPE compliance. AI-driven analytics detect anomalies in real-time, ensuring a preventive and prompt response.

The publication also mentions DigiCOAL, an advanced digital initiative that uses drones, IoT devices, and AI analytics for mine planning, monitoring, and land management. It facilitates real-time volumetric analysis, fuel tracking, and equipment performance assessment, thereby strengthening transparency and scientific mining practices.

A noteworthy step has been the automation of fuel dispensing systems to prevent diesel theft and misuse. SECL is implementing RFID-based DDU Automation, which ensures that only authorised vehicles and machinery can receive fuel. Each transaction leaves a tamperproof digital audit trail, monitored through AI-based analytics. This has significantly improved control, accountability, and fuel savings.

Additionally, the AI-powered "Jatayu Dashboard," developed by SECL's Vigilance & Systems Department, provides a one-stop digital platform for accessing all rules, guidelines, and circulars. Its built-in AI chatbot ensures verified, rule-based information, thereby supporting transparent and informed decision-making.

These initiatives reflect SECL's commitment to promoting a culture of integrity and technological innovation in preventive vigilance. Guided by the Ministry of Coal and inspired by the vision of the CVC, SECL continues to adopt digital solutions for safer, transparent, and efficient operations. (ANI)

